Episode 4: Enjoy The Challenge
Sport
Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022
Candid talks around form and contracts take place as Victory enters the business end of the season, with a special behind-the-scenes look at Jake Brimmer’s emotional Johnny Warren medal win, as he reflects on his Liverpool move and raising his hearing-impaired daughter.
ExtrasArticles
Episodes
Episode 1: All Change
Entering the bowels of Victory HQ in mid 2021, there is one almighty mess to clean up after the club’s worst season ever. The biggest rebuild in A-League history is underway, and no-one is immune from the axe as the board gets hands on, and Popovic outlines his strategy behind the squad reconstruction.
Episode 2: Derbies and Details
Socceroos greats reveal what makes Popovic one of the most revered players of the golden generation, and the obsessive playing day traits that shapes his Victory blueprint. The on-field turnaround is taking shape, highlighted by the dramatic Melbourne derby and FFA Cup win.
Episode 3: We Want More
Victory stars reflect on where their careers began, while a former Socceroo reveals extraordinary details of the “project” to turn his son into a professional footballer. COVID chaos in Japan and challenges with local law enforcement around the Melbourne derby are all explored.
Episode 4: Enjoy The Challenge
Articles
Season 1