Dream Big

Episode 4: Enjoy The Challenge
M | Sport

Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022

Candid talks around form and contracts take place as Victory enters the business end of the season, with a special behind-the-scenes look at Jake Brimmer’s emotional Johnny Warren medal win, as he reflects on his Liverpool move and raising his hearing-impaired daughter.

