2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Subway Socceroos' 2023 matches

 Date Time (AEDT)  Event Comp  Location Watch
2 Jan 2230-2300 AFC Asian Cup: Preview Show - - Watch Now
7 Jan 0030-0315, kick off 0100 Bahrain vs Socceroos Friendly Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live on Paramount+
13 Jan 2200-2500, kick off 2230 Socceroos v India AFC Asian Cup MD1 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
18 Jan 2200-2500, kick-off 2230 Syria v Socceroos AFC Asian Cup MD2 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Watch live and free on 10, 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
23 Jan 2200-2500, kick-off 2230 Socceroos v Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup MD3 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
