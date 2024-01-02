2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Relive all the action from the Subway Socceroos' 2023 matches
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Event
|Comp
|Location
|Watch
|2 Jan
|2230-2300
|AFC Asian Cup: Preview Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|7 Jan
|0030-0315, kick off 0100
|Bahrain vs Socceroos
|Friendly
|Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Jan
|2200-2500, kick off 2230
|Socceroos v India
|AFC Asian Cup MD1
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Jan
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|Syria v Socceroos
|AFC Asian Cup MD2
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Jan
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|Socceroos v Uzbekistan
|AFC Asian Cup MD3
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
- Follow the Socceroos: https://www.socceroos.com.au/