Round Ball Rules: Episode 19
Sport
Air Date: Wed 8 Mar 2023
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen as they break down the biggest matches in Round 19 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League and look ahead to the next round as we get to the pointy end of the season! The gang also go in depth on the National Second Division, and what its purpose will be in the overall Football pyramid. They also have a great chat about the U/20’s National teams success, and how that might look in a few years’ time for the Socceroos!
