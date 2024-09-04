AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the rebranded ACL Two (formerly AFC Cup).

The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.

You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Location Watch 19 Sep kick off 2000 Sydney FC vs Eastern East - MD 1 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play 3 Oct TBD Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC East - MD 2 TBD Live and free on 10 Play 24 Oct kick off 2100 Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Sydney FC East - MD 3 Hiroshima Soccer Stadium Live and free on 10 Play 7 Nov kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima East - MD 4 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play 28 Nov kick off 2100 Eastern vs Sydney FC East - MD 5 Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong Live and free on 10 Play 5 Dec kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo East - MD 6 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further announcements.