AFC Champions League Two

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticles
Back

AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

Watch Sydney FC in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two live and free on 10 Play

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the rebranded ACL Two (formerly AFC Cup).

The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.

You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

 Date Times (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
19 Sep kick off 2000 Sydney FC vs Eastern East - MD 1 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play
3 Oct TBD Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC East - MD 2 TBD Live and free on 10 Play
24 Oct kick off 2100 Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Sydney FC East - MD 3 Hiroshima Soccer Stadium Live and free on 10 Play
7 Nov kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima East - MD 4 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play
28 Nov kick off 2100 Eastern vs Sydney FC East - MD 5 Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong Live and free on 10 Play
5 Dec kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo East - MD 6 Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Live and free on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further announcements.

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two
NEXT STORY

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Watch Sydney FC in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two live and free on 10 Play
The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup
AFC Cup: Final Preview

AFC Cup: Final Preview

Watch the Mariners star in the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play