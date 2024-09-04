AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the rebranded ACL Two (formerly AFC Cup).
The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.
You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.
If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|19 Sep
|kick off 2000
|Sydney FC vs Eastern
|East - MD 1
|Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
|Live and free on 10 Play
|3 Oct
|TBD
|Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC
|East - MD 2
|TBD
|Live and free on 10 Play
|24 Oct
|kick off 2100
|Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Sydney FC
|East - MD 3
|Hiroshima Soccer Stadium
|Live and free on 10 Play
|7 Nov
|kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima
|East - MD 4
|Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
|Live and free on 10 Play
|28 Nov
|kick off 2100
|Eastern vs Sydney FC
|East - MD 5
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong
|Live and free on 10 Play
|5 Dec
|kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo
|East - MD 6
|Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
|Live and free on 10 Play
Stay tuned for further announcements.