Football Review: February 2024

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what February had to offer in the football world.

Check out some of the links below to the major events that took place over the course of February:

Matildas are heading to the Olympic Games

The CommBank Matildas booked their ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris in emphatic fashion after their aggregate win over Uzbekistan.

A late flurry of goals in the second half saw them take a sizable advantage into their second meeting at a sold out Marvel Stadium.

Spectators were treated to their fair share of goals in Melbourne with Tony Gustavsson's side reaching double digits as they booked their ticket to Paris in emphatic fashion.

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers below:

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

CommBank Matildas: Important Links

Qatar secure back-to-back Asian Cup titles

The Subway Socceroos dreams of Asian Cup triumph came to a premature end at the hands of Korea Republic in the quarter final with a late comeback sealing their fate.

Socceroos vs Korea Republic: Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs Korea Republic: Highlights

Subway Socceroos: Important Links

Following the Socceroos exit, there were four teams left: Korea Republic, Jordan, Qatar and Iran.

Qatar were on the hunt for consecutive titles, Korea Republic and Iran had not lifted the Cup for decades while it was unchartered territory for Jordan.

Relive all the action from the semi final encounters below:

Jordan vs Korea Republic: Full Match Replay

Jordan vs Korea Republic: Highlights

Iran vs Qatar: Highlights

Jordan were the unlikely victors in their semi final while it was Qatar who go the better of Iran.

So, the stage was set for the Asian Cup Final at Lusail Stadium with Jordan going toe-to-toe against Qatar.

Catch up with all the action from the Asian Cup Final below.

AFC Asian Cup Final: Full Match Replay

AFC Asian Cup Final: Highlights

AFC Asian Cup: Tournament Review

AFC Asian Cup: Important Links

A-League Men: Mariners and Perth soar up the ladder

It was a massive February in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men with Central Coast Mariners, Perth Glory and Sydney FC finishing the month as the league's three in form sides.

The Mariners began the month with a bang when they dismantled Adelaide United 4-0 at Coopers Stadium in the Saturday night feature match on 10 Bold.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

They backed that up with a 0-0 draw away to leaders Wellington before Sydney FC came to the coast and burst their bubble, bringing their 12 match unbeaten run to an end.

Despite that defeat they performed well on the continental stage which will be examined later in the piece and secured two wins on the bounce against Wanderers and Victory.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Glory have also been making some noise with the men from the west undefeated throughout February.

It looked set to be yet another turbulent season for Perth however the confirmation of new ownership has coincided with an upturn in form that sees them sit in ninth, with an outside chance of securing finals football.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: Highlights

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Isuzu UTE A-League: Important Links

Liberty A-League Women: Western United maintain their ascendancy

The A-League Women's newest outfit continue to impress and are once again the main talking point in this review. They enjoyed a perfect month, taking maximum points from what was on offer as their rivals faltered.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights

Melbourne City had a month to forget as they failed to pick up a solitary win, Meanwhile, Sydney FC could move to within a point of second placed City if they manage to overcome Canberra in their rescheduled fixture in the coming weeks.

A-League Women: Important Links

AFC Cup: History made as A-League sides meet on the continental stage

For the first time, two A-League sides were pitted against each other in a continental competition when Macarthur hosted the Mariners in the AFC Cup Zonal Final.

Both sides finished top in their respective group and swept aside their opponents in the Zonal Semi Finals with the Bulls beating Malaysian outfit Sabah FC while the Mariners knocked off Phnom Penh Crown in emphatic fashion.

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

It took 120 minutes to decide the winner of the two A-League teams with the Bulls putting up a fight that ultimately dealt a crushing blow in the dying stages of extra time.

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Central Coast now have their eyes firmly set on the Inter Zonal Semi Final where they will meet Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC over two legs on Mar 7 and Mar 14.

AFC Cup: Important Links

FA Cup: Big Clubs roll on into Quarter Finals

The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round belonged to the big hitters with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United safely navigating their respective ties.

An Erling Haaland masterclass saw Man City smash Luton Town 6-2, Chelsea secured a last minute winner at home to Leeds, the Red Devils edged out Nottingham Forest while Liverpool saw off Southampton by three goals to nil.

So, what awaits in the Quarter Finals? Well, all eyes will be on Old Trafford with Man United set to host rivals Liverpool, Newcastle will travel to the Etihad, Chelsea take on Leicester City and Wolves will fight it out against Coventry for a semi finals berth.

FA Cup: Fifth Round Highlights Show

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

Roshn Saudi League: Aziz Behich joins Al Nassr

A second Socceroos star has arrived in the RSL with Aziz Behich linking up with Al Nassr (on loan for the remainder of the season from Melbourne City). Behich will star alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's side who are currently in pursuit of leaders Al Hilal.

Behich's new side are also flying high in the Asian Champions League, watch him and Al Nassr live and exclusive on Paramount+ as they gear up for their quarter final showdown against Emirati outfit Al Ain next month.

Elsewhere in the RSL, Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda are back in action with the Socceroos winger closing out February with an assist against Al Ittihad.

Roshn Saudi League: Important Links

Scottish Cup: Fifth Round Action

The fifth round of the Scottish Cup took centre stage in mid-February with a number of Aussies in action across the three pre-selected fixtures on 10 Play.

The highlight of the round came at the home of Airdrieonians where Calem Nieuwenhof got on the scoresheet for Hearts as they got the better of their Scottish Championship opponents.

There were two more Aussie who featured that afternoon with Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson coming on from the bench following their return from the Asian Cup.

Airdrieonians vs Hearts: Full Match Replay

Scottish Cup: Fifth Round Review

A reminder that the Scottish Cup will now be available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+, beginning with the upcoming quarter finals in March.

Keep up to date with the latest Cup news on 10 Play's Scottish Cup Hub where you will be able to find all the preview and review articles about the latest fixtures.

Scottish Cup: Important Links