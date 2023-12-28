How to Watch the AFC Asian Cup

The AFC Asian Cup will be streamed live and free across 10 Play in January and February.

The AFC Asian Cup will be held in Qatar and commence on Saturday, 13 January and culminate in the Final on Sunday, 11 February (AEDT).

Watch all of the Subway Socceroos' encounters live and free on 10 and 10 Play, along with four pre-selected matches from the knockout stages.

Watch all the remaining matches from the tournament live and exclusive on Paramount+.

2023 AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

