AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

The AFC Cup Semi Finals certainly delivered on the goals front with seven goals scored across both matches which ended up being dominated by our A-League sides.

Macarthur were first to take to the pitch on Tuesday night when they met Malaysian outfit Sabah FC.

Captain Ulises Davila as well as their leading goalscorer in the competition, Valerie Germain, were the players to watch but it was teammate Jed Drew who stole the headlines that evening with his brace.

The second semi final on Tuesday night saw us head up the coast to Industree Group Stadium as Central Coast faced off against Phnom Penh Crown.

Prior to last weekend's defeat against Sydney FC, the Mariners were in a purple patch which saw them undefeated since November.

However, they bounced back in emphatic fashion with one of their new signings picking up the match ball in his first start for the club.

All A-League Zonal Final

For the first time ever, two A-League clubs will meet in Asia with Macarthur set to host the Mariners next Thursday at Campbelltown Stadium to decide who progresses to the next stage of the AFC Cup.

The two sides have already locked horns in the league this season with the Bulls coming out on top in Gosford 2-1 with Kearyn Baccus' goal proving the difference.

