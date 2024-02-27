Sport in March

The 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix is back, the Subway Socceroos also return to action as they continue on their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup while there's plenty of A-Leagues action to keep you entertained.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix: Ricciardo and Piastri return to Albert Park

For the first time since 2013 there will be two Australians on the Formula 1 grid following Daniel Ricciardo's return with AlphaTauri (rebranded as Visa Cash App RB in 2024) midway through last season.

Oscar Piastri was the sole Aussie representative in last year's Australian Grand Prix. In his rookie season, he managed to secure 16th position, which he will no doubt be eager to improve on this time around.

The McLaren driver went on to have a quite a successful rookie season, finishing 9th overall and enjoying two podium finishes along the way.

An added draw card to the 2024 Australian Grand Prix will be the return of one of the nation's favourite sporting individuals with Ricciardo back at Albert Park following a year away.

He had an encouraging return to F1 when he replaced Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri following the British Grand Prix. Ricciardo managed to secure 13th position in his first race back in Hungary.

An injury at the Dutch Grand Prix ruled him out for some time before he once again made headlines when he came in 7th at the Mexico Grand Prix.

He has had a solid start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, performing well in pre-season testing ahead of what will be a make or break year for one of Formula 1's most beloved characters.

Socceroos: Lebanon awaits in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos are back following their AFC Asian Cup campaign. Throughout March they will play two home/away FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lebanon.

The first match will take centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Thursday, 21 March with the away fixture set to take place five days later on the following Tuesday.

Graham Arnold's men feature alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh in Group I. They currently top the group after two matches played which saw them put seven unanswered goals past Bangladesh before backing that up with a 1-0 win against Palestine in November.

Lebanon sit in second having accrued two points in as many matches - a 0-0 stalemate with Palestine and a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

There are a number of premium fixtures on the horizon in March across the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

The first prime time match of the month on 10 Bold is guaranteed to entertain with Sydney FC heading to CommBank Stadium to go toe-to-toe against Western Sydney Wanderers in the second instalment of the derby this season.

Wanderers hold the advantage this season with Zac Sapsford's goal proving the difference at Allianz Stadium back in round 5.

This match will have an extra bit of spice with Marko Rudan returning to the dugout following his three match suspension.

Expect a raucous atmosphere as Wanderers fans welcome back their coach. They enter this fixture on a relatively poor run of form which has culminated in their rivals overtaking them on the table.

The Sky Blues sit one point above their rivals but are on a solid run which has seen them pick up 11 points from their last five matches.

The following weekend we head to Coopers Stadium on Saturday, 9 March for the Original Rivalry - live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

This will be the third meeting between these two with the first ending in a 1-1 draw before Victory came out on top 2-0 most recently at AAMI Park.

Looking ahead to Sunday's 10 Bold fixture, we will see a grand final replay as Central Coast Mariners host Melbourne City on Sunday, 17 March.

The Mariners continue to haunt City with their most recent meeting ending in a 2-1 win for Mark Jackson's side in a feisty affair.

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women live across 10 Play and Paramount+

Liberty A-League Women

Not long now until we gear up for finals football in the Liberty A-League! But, before that we have a bumper March which will be crucial in deciding which sides will still be playing in April.

It is tighter than ever at the top of the table with a resurgent Western United sitting top after a stellar run however they have Melbourne City hot on their heels a point behind them and the chasing pack not too far behind.

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners seemed to have found their form at the right time as they make their case for finals football. The same cannot be said for Perth Glory who after a very strong start to the season, are flailing towards the finish line and are in serious threat of missing out on the top six.

There's a Sydney derby to look forward to on the first Saturday of March while the Mariners could play a crucial role in deciding who claims the premiership as they meet both Western and City over the course of a fortnight.

If you missed any of the action you can tune into Dub Zone, the official weekly review show every Sunday night at 8:30pm which sees the panel discuss all the talking points from that round.

NBL24 on 10 Play

10 Play is fast becoming the home of the NBL with premium documentary series plus our weekly Sunday Hoops fixtures currently available to watch live and free plus on demand!

The 2023/2024 NBL Finals series will take centre stage in March across 10 Peach and 10 Play.

Stream all the action to find out who will claim the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Go Behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 Season with some amazing access into the Next Generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA

Catch the episodes on 10 Play now and keep an eye out for the next instalment.

Watch the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 Series on 10 Play

Roshn Saudi League Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

Coming up in March, we will see Aziz Behich in action for Al Nassr as they take on Al Hazem on Friday, 1 March at 0400 AEDT.

The following morning, two heavyweights will battle it out as leaders Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at the same time.

Then, on Saturday, 16 March Behich's Al Nassr will head to Roberto Firmino Al Ahli with proceedings set to get underway at 0600 AEDT.

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup live and free on 10 Play

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup matches will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

This will be the Young Matildas' ninth appearance at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Previously an U19 competition, the upcoming tournament in 2024 will be the first time that it will be played in the new U20 age bracket.

Young Matildas Asian Cup Preview

Established Matildas star Mary Fowler featured in the 2019 edition as the Young Matildas went on to finish in fourth place.

Watch the next generation of superstars as they kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Korea Republic on Sunday, 3 March.

Find out when you can catch the latest action from the Young Matildas' campaign below.

New Sport Documentaries Hub on 10 Play

10 Play has launched its very own Sports Documentaries page featuring a growing list of docos for all sport fans to enjoy.

Check out the vast library of sport documentaries available to stream now on 10 Play!

We have all your favourite sports covered with a host of football, basketball and horse racing documentaries all at your fingertips.

Women's Wrestling Exclusive To 10 Play

From Adelaide United's new documentary to all the latest from the NBL Unrivalled behind the scenes docos, we have all that you're looking for in one place!

