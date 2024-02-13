Scottish Cup: Fifth Round Review

The Scottish Cup returned to 10 Play last weekend with some mouthwatering fixtures headlined by Celtic's visit to Keanu Baccus' St Mirren.

However, the highlight of the round on 10 Play came at the home of Airdrieonians on Monday morning (AEDT) where Calem Nieuwenhof got on the scoresheet for Hearts as they got the better of their Scottish Championship opponents.

There were two more Aussie who featured that afternoon with Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson coming on from the bench following their return from the Asian Cup.

Catch up with all the action from that match below.

Airdrieonians vs Hearts: Full Match Replay

Elsewhere, Scottish heavyweights Rangers came out on top 2-0 against Ayr United while Baccus played the full match for St Mirren as they were beaten by Celtic by the same scoreline.

Rangers vs Ayr United: Full Match Replay

St. Mirren vs Celtic: Full Match Replay

Stay tuned for more information about the next round.

