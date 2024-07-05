The Project

Kevin Bacon Goes Undercover As A Normal Guy & Says “This Sucks!”

To experience a day of anonymity, mega movie star Kevin Bacon revealed he wore a prosthetic disguise to go undercover at The Grove LA as a ‘regular guy’.

After four decades of mega-movie fame, “Footloose” star Kevin Bacon seems to have become very accustomed to a life of renown.

“I’m not complaining,” Bacon said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, “but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable”.

A household name since his 1978 debut in “National Lampoon’s Animal House”, Bacon told the publication that public recognition is a double-edged sword: “Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent”.

The 65-year-old star revealed that he had undergone the ultimate experiment: going undercover at The Grove LA, a popular hot spot for locals and celebrities. To truly conceal himself in a crowd of that size, Bacon knew he had to really commit to his ‘regular guy’ transformation.

“I went to a special effects makeup artist,” he said, “and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise”. With a new nose, outfit, and even set of teeth, Bacon made quite sure that absolutely “nobody recognized [him]”.

Although the transformation worked a treat for the A-lister, Bacon revealed that his elusive new look might have been a little bit too convincing.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice” he remarked, “nobody said ‘I love you’”.

It seems that the life of a noncelebrity might not be all that it’s cracked up to be. “I had to wait in line to… buy a f—king coffee” he exclaimed, “I was like, ‘this sucks!’”

The rude awakening left the actor with a renewed sense of respect for regular life and regular queues. “I want to go back to being famous…” he lamented.

