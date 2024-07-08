The Project

Woolworths To Sell Australian Flags Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Woolworths will sell Australian flags ahead of the Paris Olympics, just months after choosing not to stock the flags for Australia Day.

The supermarket giant said in a statement on Monday that the flags would be available for purchase.

'With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games beginning later this month, and as a proud Australian retailer, we are pleased once again to be the official Fresh Food Partner of the Australian Olympic & Paralympic teams,' the statement read.

The statement went on to say ‘a locally made hand-held Australian flag’ made from timber and polyester would be available for purchase across from Woolworths Supermarkets and select Metro stores.

The flags will be available for purchase all year round, along with locally made hand-held Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

The move comes after the controversial decision to forgo stocking Australia Day merchandise ahead of the holiday earlier this year. 

