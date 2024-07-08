AI-Powered Vending Machines Selling Bullets In US Grocery Stores

The company behind the vending machines, American Rounds, describes the dispensers as having "built-in AI technology, card scanning capability and facial recognition software" that helps ensure customers are over 21.

"Each piece of software works together to verify the buyer's age and that the person using the machine matches the identification scanned."

American Rounds' website also lists several dispenser locations in Oklahoma and Alabama, although it has since been reported that one store has removed the vending machine.

According to a local news outlet, a Fresh Value store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, removed an ammunition vending machine after "the legality of the machine was questioned" at a city council meeting, although the city's legal department confirmed the machine was legal if it adhered to proper zoning requirements.

The store confirmed the machine was removed after the issue was raised in the meeting, putting the removal down to the machine, which has only made four sales since November.

The CEO of American Rounds, Grants Magers, told Newsweek that they had received hundreds of orders from grocery stores across the country.

"We have over 200 store requests for AARM (Automated Ammo Retail Machine) units covering approximately nine states currently, and that number is growing daily," Magers said.

Magers also said the company supported "law-abiding, responsible gun ownership."