Guest Interviews
Macy Gray: How I Annoyed Britney Spears During Recording Sessions
Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray may have a voice like no other, but she told us how she accidentally annoyed Britney Spears during a recording session, and the unique way Britney left.
Alex Ward: Why I Am Taking Over My Mum's Social Media
Alex Ward is a comedian and can log into Facebook, so, her Mum has given her a new responsibility and she's not quite ready for it....
Ladybeard: How Australia Reacts To Japan's Incredible Culture
Adelaide-born star Ladybeard is like no other with his 'Kawaii Metal' band, and he tells us how Australia reacts to him bringing Japan's culture to the stage.
Andrew Farriss On Why Country Music Is Having A Moment
Andrew Farriss tells us why he thinks country music is having a moment, and why so many artists are releasing country albums.
The Awkward Moment Claire Hooper Finally Told Her Dad 'I Love You'
Claire Hooper recently had her Dad on her podcast to talk about why they have never said 'I love you' to each other and it got very awkward.
Lizzy Hoo On The Benefits Of Co-Parenting A Dog
Lizzy Hoo is co-parenting her dog, and she told us why this is beneficial in finding out what your ex is up to.
Pete Helliar reveals why you should ALWAYS respond to text messages
Pete Helliar may be an old friend of the show, but he has bone to pick with Waleed over a few text messages...