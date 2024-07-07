News
Sriracha Production Halted Amid Chili Shortage
Production of the cult-classic sauce Sriracha has been halted until at least September, with its production company saying a shortage of chilis is to blame.
Who Is Count Binface: The Candidate Who Ran Against Rishi Sunak
The UK election is known for the odd candidate in costume standing beside politicians while the results are being read out. Count Binface ran against Rishi Sunak, he tells us why he does it.
Locals Divided Over Proposed Nuclear Reactor
Victoria's Latrobe Valley is one of the opposition's proposed locations for a nuclear reactor, and while some locals would welcome the investment in the region, others say they would leave if it went ahead.
100-Year-Old Anne Reveals How We Should All Deal With Death
Anne Collins is 100 years old, and while she has already lived a long, great life, she has no plans to slow down. When sitting down with Anne, she gave us some advice on how to cope when we lose a loved one.
Indigenous Australians To Be Recognised At 2024 NAIDOC Awards
NAIDOC week is nearly here, and it kicks off tomorrow with the 2024 NAIDOC Awards, which will recognise our First Nations people for their outstanding excellence. Narelda Jacobs & Steph Tisdell are hosting the awards and tell us why they are so important.
Dylan Alcott On Why Ability Fest Is Accessible For All
Sporting legend Dylan Alcott is the brains behind Ability Fest, and he tells us how this music festival is accessible for all... and if he has FOMO about not going to the Paralympics in Paris.
Fatima Payman: I Had No Choice But To Resign From The Labor Party
Senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party, claiming she had no choice but to resign after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave her an ultimatum.