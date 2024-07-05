News
100-Year-Old Anne Reveals How We Should All Deal With Death
Anne Collins is 100 years old, and while she has already lived a long, great life, she has no plans to slow down. When sitting down with Anne, she gave us some advice on how to cope when we lose a loved one.
Indigenous Australians To Be Recognised At 2024 NAIDOC Awards
NAIDOC week is nearly here, and it kicks off tomorrow with the 2024 NAIDOC Awards, which will recognise our First Nations people for their outstanding excellence. Narelda Jacobs & Steph Tisdell are hosting the awards and tell us why they are so important.
Dylan Alcott On Why Ability Fest Is Accessible For All
Sporting legend Dylan Alcott is the brains behind Ability Fest, and he tells us how this music festival is accessible for all... and if he has FOMO about not going to the Paralympics in Paris.
Fatima Payman: I Had No Choice But To Resign From The Labor Party
Senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party, claiming she had no choice but to resign after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave her an ultimatum.
Dick Smith: Why Scientists Are Biased Against Nuclear
Aussie entrepreneur Dick Smith has claimed Australia's top scientists are biased against nuclear energy and are minimising renewable prices while inflating nuclear costs. He told us why he's weighing in on the nuclear debate.
Search For Melbourne Gorilla Statue Comes To An End
Garry the Gorilla, a statue, is safely home after being stolen from Victoria's Leith Park Retirement Village, but who is the infamous silverback gorilla, and why was he stolen?
Tayleb Willis: Why I Don't Want To Be TikTok Famous Anymore
Aussie hurdler and influencer Tayleb Willis is set to be selected for the Olympics, but he tells us why he wants to be recognised for his athleticism and not his social media stardom.