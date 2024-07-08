Sydney Balcony Available To Rent For Just A Cool $360 A Week

In a listing on Facebook Marketplace, the landlord describes the balcony as a “sunny room” in Haymarket.

“Fully furniture Sunny room in Haymarket, $360 per week including bills,” the listing reads.

“Share bathroom with only 1 ppl. Ready to move in now. Easy to go anywhere.”

Photos show glass sliding doors separating the balcony from a one-bedroom unit, which is also available to rent separately from the balcony for $495 a week.

The “room” comes furnished with a single bed, a chest of drawers and some blinds.

The balcony listing is just the latest blow for aspiring tenants in the city’s worsening rental crisis, with recent data from Domain showing Sydney's median rent was at a record high of $750 a week in the 2024 June quarter.