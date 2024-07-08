The Project

Sydney Balcony Available To Rent For Just A Cool $360 A Week

An enclosed balcony in Sydney’s CBD has been listed online as a “room” to rent for $360 a week.

In a listing on Facebook Marketplace, the landlord describes the balcony as  a “sunny room” in Haymarket.

“Fully furniture Sunny room in Haymarket, $360 per week including bills,” the listing reads.

“Share bathroom with only 1 ppl. Ready to move in now. Easy to go anywhere.”

Photos show glass sliding doors separating the balcony from a one-bedroom unit, which is also available to rent separately from the balcony for $495 a week.

The “room” comes furnished with a single bed, a chest of drawers and some blinds.

The balcony listing is just the latest blow for aspiring tenants in the city’s worsening rental crisis, with recent data from Domain showing Sydney's median rent was at a record high of $750 a week in the 2024 June quarter.

AI-Powered Vending Machines Selling Bullets In US Grocery Stores

AI-Powered Vending Machines Selling Bullets In US Grocery Stores

Several grocery stores in the United States now have vending machines stocked with gun ammunition.
Woolworths To Sell Australian Flags Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Woolworths will sell Australian flags ahead of the Paris Olympics, just months after choosing not to stock the flags for Australia Day.
King’s Guard Brought To Tears When Her Parents Visit Her At Work

The King’s Guard is known for their stoic presence and never showing emotion, but this Guard was brought to tears in a heartwarming moment with her parents.
Tiny Cavoodle Scares Off Potential Burglars

A tiny cavoodle named Teddy scared off a group of potential burglars after they tried to break into a Brisbane home.
Melbourne Airport Train Link Could Be Up And Running Within A Decade

The Melbourne Airport train link is looking more likely than ever after a breakthrough in negotiations with state and federal governments.