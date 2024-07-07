Guest Interviews
Mahalia Barnes: How Special It Is To Tour With Jimmy Barnes
Mahalia Barnes has been touring with her dad Jimmy Barnes, and she tells us how special it was and the cheeky advice he gave Mahalia (from his hospital bed).
Bear Grylls: How My Life Motto Came Back To Bite Me
Bear Grylls is one of the world's most famous survivalists but his life motto has come back to bite him in the most hilarious way....
Macy Gray: How I Annoyed Britney Spears During Recording Sessions
Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray may have a voice like no other, but she told us how she accidentally annoyed Britney Spears during a recording session, and the unique way Britney left.
Alex Ward: Why I Am Taking Over My Mum's Social Media
Alex Ward is a comedian and can log into Facebook, so, her Mum has given her a new responsibility and she's not quite ready for it
Ladybeard: How Australia Reacts To Japan's Incredible Culture
Adelaide-born star Ladybeard is like no other with his 'Kawaii Metal' band, and he tells us how Australia reacts to him bringing Japan's culture to the stage.
Andrew Farriss On Why Country Music Is Having A Moment
Andrew Farriss tells us why he thinks country music is having a moment, and why so many artists are releasing country albums.
The Awkward Moment Claire Hooper Finally Told Her Dad 'I Love You'
Claire Hooper recently had her Dad on her podcast to talk about why they have never said 'I love you' to each other and it got very awkward.