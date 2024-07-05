The Project

Indigenous Australians To Be Recognised At 2024 NAIDOC Awards
NAIDOC week is nearly here, and it kicks off tomorrow with the 2024 NAIDOC Awards, which will recognise our First Nations people for their outstanding excellence. Narelda Jacobs & Steph Tisdell are hosting the awards and tell us why they are so important.

