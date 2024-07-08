The Project

Tiny Cavoodle Scares Off Potential Burglars

A tiny cavoodle named Teddy scared off a group of potential burglars after they tried to break into a Brisbane home.

Teddy was named a “hero” by his owner Amanda Bird after she posted the short clip to Facebook.

The post, garnering more than 1,100 likes and comments across two posts, Bird’s pooch garnered online fame, with many calling Teddy “brave” and a “legend.”

“How scary! So glad you acted quickly and have Teddy to protect you,” one person commented.

“Good job Teddy! Best security system out there!”

“Teddy deserves all the treatos today! What a legend,” another wrote.

Talking to the Herald Sun, Bird explained that she had woken up to Teddy barking and “losing his mind.”

This prompted her to check the security footage on her phone.

“I knew something was going on because he doesn’t bark like that, he doesn’t bark at nothing, so I thought oh my god is someone in the house,” she said.

The video shows a person dressed in a hoodie walking through the front gate before quickly turning around after hearing Teddy’s mighty bark.

“I do think that the combination of the dog losing his mind, who’d gone downstairs at this time barking, but still not outside, and me using the Google Home to turn the inside lights on deterred them,” she said.

“I didn’t realise how invaluable a piece of equipment like that can be from a security perspective, just to turn every house light on quickly. “But the reality of it is none of the things that I did would have made any difference whatsoever if the dog hadn’t woken me up.”

