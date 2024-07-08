The Project

King’s Guard Brought To Tears When Her Parents Visit Her At Work

The King’s Guard is known for their stoic presence and never showing emotion, but this Guard was brought to tears in a heartwarming moment with her parents.

A YouTuber called Buska In The Park regularly posts videos of tourists getting too close to King’s Guards and their horses, but this time, it was for a good cause.

A video showed two people approach the mounted King’s Guard that had been standing out in the rain in front of Buckingham Palace.

The Guard sports who has approached, and a small smile appears on her face.

“That’s her dad,” someone can be heard saying in the background.

The mum and dad then pet the horse while the mum strokes her daughter’s leg. The Guard can be seen holding back tears and losing her normally stoic appearance as her parents have a conversation.

A member of the public then takes a photo of the three family members.

Image: Busk1976/YouTube

