Locals Divided Over Proposed Nuclear Reactor
Victoria's Latrobe Valley is one of the opposition's proposed locations for a nuclear reactor, and while some locals would welcome the investment in the region, others say they would leave if it went ahead.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Sriracha Production Halted Amid Chili Shortage

Production of the cult-classic sauce Sriracha has been halted until at least September, with its production company saying a shortage of chilis is to blame.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Who Is Count Binface: The Candidate Who Ran Against Rishi Sunak

The UK election is known for the odd candidate in costume standing beside politicians while the results are being read out. Count Binface ran against Rishi Sunak, he tells us why he does it.

image-placeholder
7 mins

image-placeholder
6 mins

100-Year-Old Anne Reveals How We Should All Deal With Death

Anne Collins is 100 years old, and while she has already lived a long, great life, she has no plans to slow down. When sitting down with Anne, she gave us some advice on how to cope when we lose a loved one.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Indigenous Australians To Be Recognised At 2024 NAIDOC Awards

NAIDOC week is nearly here, and it kicks off tomorrow with the 2024 NAIDOC Awards, which will recognise our First Nations people for their outstanding excellence. Narelda Jacobs & Steph Tisdell are hosting the awards and tell us why they are so important.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Dylan Alcott On Why Ability Fest Is Accessible For All

Sporting legend Dylan Alcott is the brains behind Ability Fest, and he tells us how this music festival is accessible for all... and if he has FOMO about not going to the Paralympics in Paris.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Fatima Payman: I Had No Choice But To Resign From The Labor Party

Senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party, claiming she had no choice but to resign after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave her an ultimatum.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Dick Smith: Why Scientists Are Biased Against Nuclear

Aussie entrepreneur Dick Smith has claimed Australia's top scientists are biased against nuclear energy and are minimising renewable prices while inflating nuclear costs. He told us why he's weighing in on the nuclear debate.

