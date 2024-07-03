Search For Melbourne Gorilla Statue Comes To An End

News
Tayleb Willis: Why I Don't Want To Be TikTok Famous Anymore
Aussie hurdler and influencer Tayleb Willis is set to be selected for the Olympics, but he tells us why he wants to be recognised for his athleticism and not his social media stardom.
10-Year-Old's Booming Business Helping Strangers
Xavier was only 8 years old when he started his own clothing line to help others in his community. Now, two years later, business is booming, and Xavier's random acts of kindness are brightening the days for those in need.
Australia Bans Vapes But Can You Still Buy Them?
Australia's tough new vaping laws have come into effect, which means no more vapes, right? We sent off our very own Sam Taunton and Michael Hing to test out how strict these new rules are.
Cash Making A Comeback As It Makes Us Feel Pain
Australia could be on the cusp of a cash comeback, with researchers finding that the psychological pain of paying with cash can help Aussies save more money.
Missing Doomsday Cult Family Search Led By Cop
In July 2007, four members of a doomsday cult went missing from remote Western Australia, and police have never found them. Now, 17 years later, a former Homicide cop is launching his own, very personal, cold case investigation.
Channel 10 To Stop Airing In Mildura
From midnight, Channel 10 will stop airing in Mildura, as falling advertising revenue and rising costs saw the end of Mildura Digital Television’s operations. The closure highlights a wider problem hitting free-to-air television.
Josh Green On What It's Like Playing In The NBA Finals
Aussie Josh Green has just taken part in his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, who fell short against the Boston Celtics. Josh tells us what it's like to play in one of the most significant sporting events in the world.