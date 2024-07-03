The Project

Search For Melbourne Gorilla Statue Comes To An End
Garry the Gorilla, a statue, is safely home after being stolen from Victoria's Leith Park Retirement Village, but who is the infamous silverback gorilla, and why was he stolen?

4 mins

Tayleb Willis: Why I Don't Want To Be TikTok Famous Anymore

Aussie hurdler and influencer Tayleb Willis is set to be selected for the Olympics, but he tells us why he wants to be recognised for his athleticism and not his social media stardom.

5 mins

10-Year-Old's Booming Business Helping Strangers

Xavier was only 8 years old when he started his own clothing line to help others in his community. Now, two years later, business is booming, and Xavier's random acts of kindness are brightening the days for those in need.

7 mins

Australia Bans Vapes But Can You Still Buy Them?

Australia's tough new vaping laws have come into effect, which means no more vapes, right? We sent off our very own Sam Taunton and Michael Hing to test out how strict these new rules are.

4 mins

Cash Making A Comeback As It Makes Us Feel Pain

Australia could be on the cusp of a cash comeback, with researchers finding that the psychological pain of paying with cash can help Aussies save more money.

7 mins

Missing Doomsday Cult Family Search Led By Cop

In July 2007, four members of a doomsday cult went missing from remote Western Australia, and police have never found them. Now, 17 years later, a former Homicide cop is launching his own, very personal, cold case investigation.

6 mins

Channel 10 To Stop Airing In Mildura

From midnight, Channel 10 will stop airing in Mildura, as falling advertising revenue and rising costs saw the end of Mildura Digital Television’s operations.  The closure highlights a wider problem hitting free-to-air television.

6 mins

Josh Green On What It's Like Playing In The NBA Finals

Aussie Josh Green has just taken part in his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, who fell short against the Boston Celtics. Josh tells us what it's like to play in one of the most significant sporting events in the world.

5 mins

Aussie Rowers Hope To Make History At Paris Olympics

Before most of us are awake, the Australian Men’s rowing team is up and ready to train with one goal in mind: Change the course of history and bring home Australia’s first-ever Gold medal in the Men's 8 Rowing at the Paris Olympics.

