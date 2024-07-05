Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 05 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 5 Jul 2024
Join The Project hosts Tara Rushton, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guests, Jessica Mauboy, Steph Tisdell & Narelda Jacobs as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Indigenous Australians To Be Recognised At 2024 NAIDOC Awards
NAIDOC week is nearly here, and it kicks off tomorrow with the 2024 NAIDOC Awards, which will recognise our First Nations people for their outstanding excellence. Narelda Jacobs & Steph Tisdell are hosting the awards and tell us why they are so important.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024