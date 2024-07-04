The Project

Dick Smith: Why Scientists Are Biased Against Nuclear
NC | News

Aussie entrepreneur Dick Smith has claimed Australia's top scientists are biased against nuclear energy and are minimising renewable prices while inflating nuclear costs. He told us why he's weighing in on the nuclear debate.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Dylan Alcott On Why Ability Fest Is Accessible For All

Sporting legend Dylan Alcott is the brains behind Ability Fest, and he tells us how this music festival is accessible for all... and if he has FOMO about not going to the Paralympics in Paris.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Fatima Payman: I Had No Choice But To Resign From The Labor Party

Senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party, claiming she had no choice but to resign after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave her an ultimatum.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Dick Smith: Why Scientists Are Biased Against Nuclear

Aussie entrepreneur Dick Smith has claimed Australia's top scientists are biased against nuclear energy and are minimising renewable prices while inflating nuclear costs. He told us why he's weighing in on the nuclear debate.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Search For Melbourne Gorilla Statue Comes To An End

Garry the Gorilla, a statue, is safely home after being stolen from Victoria's Leith Park Retirement Village, but who is the infamous silverback gorilla, and why was he stolen?

image-placeholder
4 mins

Tayleb Willis: Why I Don't Want To Be TikTok Famous Anymore

Aussie hurdler and influencer Tayleb Willis is set to be selected for the Olympics, but he tells us why he wants to be recognised for his athleticism and not his social media stardom.

image-placeholder
5 mins

10-Year-Old's Booming Business Helping Strangers

Xavier was only 8 years old when he started his own clothing line to help others in his community. Now, two years later, business is booming, and Xavier's random acts of kindness are brightening the days for those in need.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Australia Bans Vapes But Can You Still Buy Them?

Australia's tough new vaping laws have come into effect, which means no more vapes, right? We sent off our very own Sam Taunton and Michael Hing to test out how strict these new rules are.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Cash Making A Comeback As It Makes Us Feel Pain

Australia could be on the cusp of a cash comeback, with researchers finding that the psychological pain of paying with cash can help Aussies save more money.

2024