Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Start preparing now for the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s showcase race day, one that never fails to excite.

Last year the world witnessed a New Zealand-born horse, jockey and trainer take racing’s most treasured prize when Verry Elleegant, trained by Chris Waller and partnered by jockey James McDonald defeated Australian-bred galloper Incentivise and English-trained stayer Spanish Mission.

Be at Flemington Racecourse when, yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

The undercard features the Group 3 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) for two-year-olds and Group 3 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) for mares plus the popular Listed Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m), a race restricted to grey horses.

Make this year your year to witness history at the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

