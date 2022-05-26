Melbourne Cup Carnival

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play

Start preparing now for the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s showcase race day, one that never fails to excite.

Last year the world witnessed a New Zealand-born horse, jockey and trainer take racing’s most treasured prize when Verry Elleegant, trained by Chris Waller and partnered by jockey James McDonald defeated Australian-bred galloper Incentivise and English-trained stayer Spanish Mission.

Be at Flemington Racecourse when, yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

The undercard features the Group 3 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) for two-year-olds and Group 3 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) for mares plus the popular Listed Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m), a race restricted to grey horses.

Make this year your year to witness history at the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

Read: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022 Information

Read: Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 Information

