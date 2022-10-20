Melbourne Cup Carnival

New Melbourne Cup Carnival Channel

Love all things Melbourne Cup Carnival? Watch the brand new dedicated Melbourne Cup Carnival Channel which is set to go live this Saturday!

With Melbourne Cup Carnival: The Archives, we've got you covered with 24/7 programming dedicated to past races, interviews, features and more. Turn on 10 Play for hours and hours of all the best current and historical Melbourne Cup Carnival content.

10 Play will be the place for you to come for your Melbourne Cup Carnival fix. There will be plenty of content to keep you busy with a range of the best Melbourne Cup Carnival features streamed across the day for your entertainment.

Leading up the Melbourne Cup Carnival we have you covered with past races and all the very best previews and features ahead of the Carnival.

The channel will be updated after the first week with fresh content that you won't want to miss!

Here is just a small taste of the type of content that you can look forward to on our new channel.

Historical Race Replays

You will be able to watch all the past race days dating back to 2017 with full event catchups set to be available on the new Melbourne Cup Carnival. Relive all your favourite moments and get ready for a blockbuster 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival!

Melbourne Cup Archives

Head back in time as we take you as far back as 1896 and travel through the history of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. See all the best footage from various decades and relive some your favourite moments as we fast approach the latest instalment of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Road To The Cup

All the very best features and interviews will be there for you to watch. From interviews with Lexus Melbourne Cup winning trainers to behind the scenes features about the inner workings of the Cup, our new dedicated channel will be your destination for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Fashion Features

If fashion is your thing, then look no further! Take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the very best Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion trends and check out what our 10 Team have to say as they give their fashion tips.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar 

Countdown To The Melbourne Cup Carnival 

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and 10 Play

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Fan Racing Hub Launch
Melbourne Cup Carnival: Fan Racing Hub Launch

Thanks to TAB, 10 Play will be your go to destination for all things Melbourne Cup! Get hot tips from experts, odds updates or test your Cup knowledge!
Countdown To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

It all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October
Internationals arrive for Lexus Melbourne Cup

The second shipment of Lexus Melbourne Cup hopefuls have arrived from Europe in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We take a look at each of their prospects heading into the ‘race that stops a nation’™.
Lexus Melbourne Cup field starts to shape up after third declarations

The final field for the world’s richest handicap is starting to take shape with third declarations for the $8.075 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) taken on Tuesday, 11 October.
2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup field narrowed to 58

Fifty-eight horses remain in the running for the 2022 Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) after second declarations for the race were taken today, Tuesday 27 September