10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Look Out MasterChef Fans, Something Big Is Coming To Fed Square

Look Out MasterChef Fans, Something Big Is Coming To Fed Square

There’s never been a Mystery Box like this!

Calling all MasterChef Australia fans!

Ahead of the premiere of the new season, 7.30 Monday on 10 and 10 Play, a Giant MasterChef Mystery Box has landed in Melbourne’s Fed Square.

Head down to Fed Square this weekend to see the Mystery Box in person. Inside, you can pose in our mini MasterChef kitchen or snap a pic in front of the wall of winners.

Share your pic on social media with #MasterChefMysteryBox, and you’ll be invited to spin our prize wheel to win an instant prize. You could score a Coles voucher, a MasterChef recipe book, a MasterChef apron personalised with your name right then and there, and more!

And for the ultimate viewing experience, fans can catch the first episode of the new season as it premieres at 7.30 on Monday night at Fed Square’s Big Screen while enjoying some free pizza and popcorn.

You won't want to miss this!

Visit the Giant MasterChef Mystery Box at Fed Square:

  • Saturday, April 20: 9am to 7pm
  • Sunday, April 21: 9am to 7pm
  • Monday, April 22: 8am to 8:30pm
  • Live screening of the first episode at the Fed Square Big Screen: 7.30pm

MasterChef Australia premiers Monday, April 22 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three
NEXT STORY

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

Advertisement

Related Articles

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

In just a few days we will crown our next King or Queen of the jungle!
Breaking News: Ursula Heger To Present 10's Late News

Breaking News: Ursula Heger To Present 10's Late News

10’s iconic late night news bulletin returns 10pm Monday, April 29
Miguel Maestre Is Ready For The Ultimate Kitchen Showdown When Ready Steady Cook Returns

Miguel Maestre Is Ready For The Ultimate Kitchen Showdown When Ready Steady Cook Returns

After more than a decade, Ready Steady Cook is making a comeback, and no one is more ready than host Miguel Maestre.
Apply Now For The Next Season Of Australian Survivor

Apply Now For The Next Season Of Australian Survivor

Do you have what it takes to become Australia's next Sole Survivor?
Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!

Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!

Faithful fans of the The Traitors franchise can rejoice as Season 2 of The Traitors UK and fast-tracked episodes of The Traitors US are now available to stream on 10 Play.