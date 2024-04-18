Look Out MasterChef Fans, Something Big Is Coming To Fed Square

Calling all MasterChef Australia fans!

Ahead of the premiere of the new season, 7.30 Monday on 10 and 10 Play, a Giant MasterChef Mystery Box has landed in Melbourne’s Fed Square.

Head down to Fed Square this weekend to see the Mystery Box in person. Inside, you can pose in our mini MasterChef kitchen or snap a pic in front of the wall of winners.

Share your pic on social media with #MasterChefMysteryBox, and you’ll be invited to spin our prize wheel to win an instant prize. You could score a Coles voucher, a MasterChef recipe book, a MasterChef apron personalised with your name right then and there, and more!

And for the ultimate viewing experience, fans can catch the first episode of the new season as it premieres at 7.30 on Monday night at Fed Square’s Big Screen while enjoying some free pizza and popcorn.

You won't want to miss this!

Visit the Giant MasterChef Mystery Box at Fed Square:

Saturday, April 20: 9am to 7pm

Sunday, April 21: 9am to 7pm

Monday, April 22: 8am to 8:30pm

Live screening of the first episode at the Fed Square Big Screen: 7.30pm

MasterChef Australia premiers Monday, April 22 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play