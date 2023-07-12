Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S15 Ep. 48
Reality
Air Date: Wed 12 Jul 2023
Our Final 3 must keep up with Curtis Stone as he whips up a magnificent beef dish. The contestant whose plate most closely resembles Curtis' creation will earn a whopping advantage for the semi final.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Delicious Recipes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Video Extras
Articles
Watch Last Season
Season 15