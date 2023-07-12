MasterChef

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

MasterChef - S15 Ep. 48
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 12 Jul 2023

Our Final 3 must keep up with Curtis Stone as he whips up a magnificent beef dish. The contestant whose plate most closely resembles Curtis' creation will earn a whopping advantage for the semi final.

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More

Episodes

Delicious Recipes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Video Extras

Articles

Watch Last Season

Season 15