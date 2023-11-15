MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Jamie Oliver Heats Up The MasterChef Australia Kitchen

Jamie Oliver Heats Up The MasterChef Australia Kitchen

MasterChef Australia Season 16 Unveils Its First Guest Judge For 2024.

If you thought the Aussie weather was beginning to scorch, just wait until Jamie Oliver raises the temperature in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, as the first guest judge for Season 16.

Filming for the new season kicks off this week and Jamie is here to share his words of wisdom, mentoring guidance, and a few exhilarating challenges to keep contestants on their toes.

Jamie Oliver said: “Returning to the MasterChef kitchen and spending time in Australia makes me very happy. I think MasterChef Australia is the best food show in the world - amazing production values and an incredible story of transformation.

“I love seeing how the contestants constantly surprise themselves about what they can achieve. More than that, MasterChef connects Aussies to food and the joy of cooking and that can only be a positive thing.”

Jamie will lend a helping hand as part of a two-week stint, the longest ever appearance from a guest chef in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

In 2024, MasterChef Australia will commence a new chapter with Andy Allen joined by three new fellow judges: MasterChef Australia season one runner up, Poh Ling Yeow, revered restauranteur Jean-Christophe Novelli and food critic Sofia Levin.

MasterChef Australia Season 16 will premiere on 10 in 2024.

MasterChef Australia Introduces A Smorgasbord Of Fresh Faces in 2024
NEXT STORY

MasterChef Australia Introduces A Smorgasbord Of Fresh Faces in 2024

Advertisement

Related Articles

MasterChef Australia Introduces A Smorgasbord Of Fresh Faces in 2024

MasterChef Australia Introduces A Smorgasbord Of Fresh Faces in 2024

Next year, the world of MasterChef begins a new era with a selection of homegrown heroes and international superstars completing the family.
Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

There were tears all around when the Logie was dedicated to judge Jock Zonfrillo.
‘I Had Everything To Prove’: Brent Draper Wins MasterChef Australia 2023

‘I Had Everything To Prove’: Brent Draper Wins MasterChef Australia 2023

The newly crowned MasterChef is the first to admit his is not the “average MasterChef journey”.
‘So Bloody Proud Of Myself’: Rhiannon Anderson Reflects On Her Time In The MasterChef Kitchen

‘So Bloody Proud Of Myself’: Rhiannon Anderson Reflects On Her Time In The MasterChef Kitchen

Always cooking from the heart, Rhiannon pushed through the grand finale with her signature smile.
'I Was Definitely Very Ambitious In My Menu': Declan Cleary Eliminated Just Before MasterChef Grand Finale

'I Was Definitely Very Ambitious In My Menu': Declan Cleary Eliminated Just Before MasterChef Grand Finale

In the classic semi-final service challenge, Declan, Rhiannon and Brent each designed a three-course menu they had to execute for a full 25 diners.