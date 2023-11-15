Jamie Oliver Heats Up The MasterChef Australia Kitchen

If you thought the Aussie weather was beginning to scorch, just wait until Jamie Oliver raises the temperature in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, as the first guest judge for Season 16.

Filming for the new season kicks off this week and Jamie is here to share his words of wisdom, mentoring guidance, and a few exhilarating challenges to keep contestants on their toes.

Jamie Oliver said: “Returning to the MasterChef kitchen and spending time in Australia makes me very happy. I think MasterChef Australia is the best food show in the world - amazing production values and an incredible story of transformation.

“I love seeing how the contestants constantly surprise themselves about what they can achieve. More than that, MasterChef connects Aussies to food and the joy of cooking and that can only be a positive thing.”

Jamie will lend a helping hand as part of a two-week stint, the longest ever appearance from a guest chef in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

In 2024, MasterChef Australia will commence a new chapter with Andy Allen joined by three new fellow judges: MasterChef Australia season one runner up, Poh Ling Yeow, revered restauranteur Jean-Christophe Novelli and food critic Sofia Levin.

MasterChef Australia Season 16 will premiere on 10 in 2024.