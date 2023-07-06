Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S15 Ep. 44
Reality
Air Date: Thu 6 Jul 2023
Our judges face their toughest decision yet in a service challenge at the incredible Stick Shed in Murtoa. Who will separate the wheat from the chaff in our grain event and be first into Finals Week"
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Delicious Recipes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Video Extras
Articles
Watch Last Season
Season 15