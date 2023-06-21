Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S15 Ep. 33
Reality
Air Date: Wed 21 Jun 2023
Greece is the word! The National Gallery of Victoria's Temple of Boom is the Herculean setting where food will be given the Midas touch in a big fat Greek Service Challenge odyssey with a twist. Opa!
Season 15