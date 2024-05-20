Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final Preview

The two teams set to feature in the most highly anticipated date in the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League calendar have been decided!

Central Coast Mariners will go head to head against Melbourne Victory in front of a sell-out crowd at Industree Group Stadium on Saturday night - Live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 1900 AEST.

Mariners meet Victory in Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Victory is the last side that stand in the Mariners' way of achieving a historic treble after already being crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Premiers as well as AFC Cup champions.

The men from Gosford have had a season to remember and will enter Saturday's showdown as favourites after finishing top of the table throughout the regular season.

Their opposition will not be fazed by their achievements after having already overcome all the odds to knock off Wellington on their turf last time out.

A resolute display from Tony Popovic's side saw them block out all the possible distractions that came with the expected bias crowd last time out.

This weekend will be no different, with the Mariners faithful set to be in full voice once again as they look to spur their side to the treble.

Mark Jackson's side faced the ultimate test in their second leg on Saturday when they managed to keep a relentless Sydney FC at bay. The Sky Blues had got the better of the Mariners twice already this season but were unable to reverse the damage done from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Victory have proven they have nothing to lose. They have become seasoned pros at leaving it late in their finals encounters to date.

Let's not forget Paul Izzo's inspired performance in the elimination final which saw them reign supreme against their rivals in a penalty shootout after playing for over an hour with 10 men.

Adama Traore's bullet of a strike in Wellington set them on course for another victory against all the odds with Chris Ikonomidis' extra time winner sending the small pocket of their fans into raptures whilst simultaneously silencing over 30,000 Wellingtonians.

Head-to-Head & The Key Battles to keep an eye out for

This could potentially be Bruno Fornaroli's last chance of becoming an Isuzu UTE A-League Champion.

The Uruguayan striker has been as lethal as ever this campaign with 18 goals to his name (11 ahead of Victory's second highest goalscorer, Zinedine Machach).

Fornaroli's relationship with Daniel Arzani has been key to their success this season and will once again be crucial for their quest for goals this Saturday.

Unfortunately, they will be without the services of Machach as the Frenchman serves the remainder of his red card suspension which is a sizable blow to their attacking stocks.

Very little needs to be said about their defensive efforts with Roderick Miranda, Damien Da Silva and Izzo in goal proving to be the magic formula.

However, the same can be said about their hosts with Brian Kaltak, Dan Hall and Danny Vukovic proving to be one of the best partnerships in the competition.

Further up the pitch, they have the recently capped Socceroos dynamo, Josh Nisbet, as well as Max Balard controlling the heart of the midfield.

Goals have been a plenty from all areas of the pitch, particularly from the likes of Mikael Doka with the defender having become a regular on the scoresheet of late.

These two sides have met on two occasions this season and it is the Mariners who hold the advantage with a 1-1 draw being played out in Unite Round before Jackson's side left AAMI Park with all three points in February in a feisty encounter that saw three red cards dished out.

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final this Saturday from 1900 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 Play