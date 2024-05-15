A-League

A-League All Stars Men Squad announced for clash with Premier League heavyweights

The 2024 A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo has selected his squad to take on Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United

The final 2024 A-League All Stars Men squad has been confirmed ahead of the blockbuster clash against Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United on Friday night.

Following this weekend’s exciting Semi Finals, 2024 A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo has added eight to his final squad of 21 players, with the additions consisting of players from Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix after their seasons came to an end.

Wellington Phoenix has been rewarded for their outstanding season with five players added to the squad including Alex Paulsen following his breakout season, young gun Ben Old, defensive duo Tim Payne and Scott Wootton, and midfielder Bozhidar Kraev.

Three players have also been added from Sydney FC including Luke Brattan, and further defensive reinforcement in Rhyan Grant and Jordan Courtney-Perkins. These eight players will join the full squad in camp tomorrow with an open training session for fans to be held on Tuesday 21 May at AAMI Park with tickets available now for $10 via www.ticketek.com.au.

A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo said: “We had a busy weekend moving the magnets around as we watched the Semi Final second legs unfold. We wish the Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory all the best and we welcome players from Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix into the fold.

“This squad is a fantastic mix of the best talent across the A-Leagues, including seven under-23s and four internationals. We now have four days to prepare and work hard together. This is an opportunity for all our A-League players to test themselves against a formidable team. The whole squad is excited to play a team from the best league in the world.”

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch
22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
2024 A-League All Stars Men Squad
Name Most Recent Club Position
Alex Paulsen  Wellington Phoenix Goalkeeper
Lawrence Thomas Western Sydney Wanderers FC Goalkeeper
Kai Trewin Brisbane Roar / Melbourne City Defender
Jordan Courtney-Perkins Sydney FC Defender
Rhyan Grant Sydney FC Defender
Tim Payne Wellington Phoenix Defender
Scott Wootton Wellington Phoenix Defender
Marcelo Guedes Western Sydney Wanderers FC Defender
Benjamin Garuccio Western United FC Defender
Jay O’Shea Brisbane Roar Midfielder
Jake Hollman Macarthur FC Midfielder
Tolgay Arslan Melbourne City Midfielder
Luke Brattan Sydney FC Midfielder
Bozhidar Kraev Wellington Phoenix Midfielder
Ben Old Wellington Phoenix Midfielder
Angus Thurgate Western United FC Midfielder
Nestory Irankunda Adelaide United Forward
Mathew Leckie Melbourne City Forward
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos Newcastle Jets Forward
Adam Taggart Perth Glory Forward
Nicolas Milanovic Western Sydney Wanderers FC Forward
Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final Preview
