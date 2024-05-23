Watch the A-League All Stars live and free on 10 Play

24 mins

Born for This The Rufer's are New Zealand football's first family. The son and nephew of New Zealand football greats Shane and Wynton Rufer, Alex Rufer is carving his own football path for club and country. Coinciding with his return to the All Whites, the Wellington Phoenix skipper reflects on how the family name has influenced his football journey in “Born for This”. Rufer also leads finals-bound Phoenix into battle against a desperate Melbourne Victory.