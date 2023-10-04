AFC Cup

AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Review

Catch up with all the action from our A-League clubs in the AFC Cup

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC both hosted Filipino opposition in their respective AFC Cup ties this week.

The Mariners were back in Gosford as they welcomed Stallion Laguna to Industree Group Stadium on Wednesday night.

Find out how they performed with the full match replay and highlights available now on 10 Play.

Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC: Highlights

Watch the Bulls take on Dynamic Herb Cebu with the action set to get underway tonight from 1850 AEDT.

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League clubs battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup live and free on 10 Play

2023/24 AFC Cup Fixtures

AFC Cup Hub on 10 Play

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Preview
AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Preview

