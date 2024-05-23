Expert Tips: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at Industree Group Stadium?
Find out all the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and award recipient predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!
Preview: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final
Gear up for a Weekend of World Class Football on 10 Play and Paramount+
Robbie Thomson
ALM GF Winner: MVC
ALM GF Marston Medallist: Zinedine Machach
Andy Harper
ALM GF Winner: MARINERS
ALM GF Marston Medallist: JOSH NISBET
Archie Thompson
ALM GF: Victory
Joe Marston: Bruno Fornaroli
Simon Hill
ALM GF Winner: CCM
Marston Medal: Max Balard
Tara Rushton
GF winner: CCM
Marston Medal: Brian Kaltak
Daniel McBreen
ALM GF Winner: CCM
ALM GF Marston Medallist: Brian Kaltak
Grace Gill
ALM GF Winner: Central Coast
ALM GF Marston Medallist: Mikael Doka
Tristan Macmanus
ALM GF: Mariners
Joe Marston: Josh Nisbet