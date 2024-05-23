Expert Tips: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

The pinnacle event of the Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated clash at Industree Group Stadium?

Find out all the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final and award recipient predictions from our Network 10 Football Team below!

Robbie Thomson

ALM GF Winner: MVC

ALM GF Marston Medallist: Zinedine Machach

Andy Harper

ALM GF Winner: MARINERS

ALM GF Marston Medallist: JOSH NISBET

Archie Thompson

ALM GF: Victory

Joe Marston: Bruno Fornaroli

Simon Hill

ALM GF Winner: CCM

Marston Medal: Max Balard

Tara Rushton

GF winner: CCM

Marston Medal: Brian Kaltak

Daniel McBreen

ALM GF Winner: CCM

ALM GF Marston Medallist: Brian Kaltak

Grace Gill

ALM GF Winner: Central Coast

ALM GF Marston Medallist: Mikael Doka

Tristan Macmanus

ALM GF: Mariners

Joe Marston: Josh Nisbet

