Sport in October

Our busiest and best month is just around the corner with the NBL24 set to tip off, the Liberty A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League are back plus our Socceroos AND Matildas are both set to take to the pitch.

The A-Leagues are BACK!

The 2023/24 season is almost upon is with the Liberty A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men beginning in October.

We are not far from kick off now with the Liberty A-League season set to get underway on October 14, followed by the Isuzu UTE A-League six days later.

Liberty A-League Women

Following a record-breaking 2022/23 season that saw more games, goals and fans than ever before, the Liberty A-League Women will kick off on 14-15 October with a standalone weekend of games in major stadiums to celebrate women’s football.

2023/24 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures

The regular season has also been extended to 22 games - in line with global benchmarks - as the Central Coast Mariners rejoin the league and become the third new team to join the league in as many seasons. With the addition of a twelfth team, the Finals Series has also been expanded from four to six teams, with the format to mirror the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

All eyes will be on Sydney FC to see whether they can go back-to-back with one of the standout CommBank Matildas in Cortnee Vine leading the team in the middle of the park.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men will kick off their season the week after the women, on the weekend of 20-22 October, as the league returns following a record-breaking Finals Series in May, including an all-time record for the men’s Elimination Final.

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men Fixtures

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

The CommBank Matildas will soon return to Network 10 as they commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October.

From 23 October – 1 November 2023, HBF Park and Optus Stadium will witness Australia take on some of Asia’s best nations in Chinese Taipei, Philippines and IR Iran in a round-robin tournament.

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

Matildas and Socceroos Action Coming Up Across Network 10 and Paramount+

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Socceroos head to London to take on England and NZ

The next International Window sees the Subway Socceroos head to London as they prepare to meet both England and New Zealand on October 14 and October 18 (AEDT).

It has been quite some time since the Socceroos last faced off against England with the 2016 friendly at the Stadium of Light, the last time they met. It was The Three Lions who came out on top on that occasion.

Their upcoming match will see the Socceroos play at Wembley for the very first time.

Watch all the action unfold on Sunday, 14 October with kick off at 0545 AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

Graham Arnold's side will then turn their attention to the Ashes Trophy as they face the All Whites at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium four days later.

The latest match between the trans-Tasman rivals follows the two-game Centenary celebration in 2022 which saw the Socceroos come out victorious on both occasions.

Watch all the action unfold on Wednesday, 18 October with kick off at 0545 AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

Socceroos set to face England at Wembley

Socceroos to meet All Whites in London

The Showdown: Australia Cup Final

We are only days away from the 'big one' with the Australia Cup Final on the horizon.

Check out 10 Play's comprehensive preview of the showcase event which will be live on 10 and 10 Play on Saturday, 7 October.

In the meantime, relive all the action from the competition so far.

Australia Cup 2023 Key Dates Confirmed

NBL24: New Season Tips-Off

The tip-off for the 2023/2024 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season is only days away, and from Sunday, 1 October fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

Plus, go behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 season with some amazing access into the next generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1

Australian MotoGP 2023

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is back at Phillip Island for another action-packed weekend.

Network 10's coverage will see all the action covered for the weekend - beginning at 1pm AEDT on Saturday, 21 October and carrying through until lights out on the Sunday.

Watch Craig Goodwin shine in the RSL

You will notice a familiar name is back in the Roshn Saudi League after Socceroos star Craig Goodwin has returned to the competition following his departure from Adelaide United.

The lightning quick winger is back at one of his former clubs in Al Wehda, which currently sit in 8th. He had a second debut to remember, coming off the bench to have an instant impact in his side's 4-2 win over Damac.

Elsewhere, we will begin October with a meeting of two former teammates as Roberto Firmino's Al Ahli host Jordan Henderson's Al Ettifaq on Sunday, 1 October with kick off at 0500 AEDT.

We will then get to see Firmino's side back in action a week later as they face off against the might of Al Ittihad which boast Kante, Fabinho as well as Benzema in their ranks.

To find out more about the 2023/24 season, catch up with all our latest guides below.

Guide: Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Key Players to Watch in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Season

All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

AFC Cup Action Continues on 10 Play

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League sides battle it out as the AFC Cup group stage action continues in October.

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

It was a disappointing start for the Mariners who fell short to Terengganu in their first match while it was a much better result for Macarthur in Myanmar.

Both Central Coast and Macarthur will be hosting Filipino opposition in Match Day 2 with the Mariners coming up against Stallion Laguna on Wednesday, 4 October with kick off at 1900 AEDT before Bulls take on Dynamic Herb Cebu at the same time a day later.

The following Match Day will see Central Coast return to Industree Group Stadium as they host Bali United on Thursday, 26 October before Macarthur travel to Phnom Penh at the later kick off time of 2300 AEDT.

Bellator Reaches Milestone Event

5,300 days and nearly 3,500 MMA bouts will have passed on the illustrious road from Bellator 1 to Bellator 300.

On Sunday, October 8 (AEDT), San Diego’s Pechanga Arena will host the culmination of over 14 years of mixed martial arts excellence, which for the first-time ever, includes four massive world championship fights for the promotion’s historic 300th event.

