Woman Divorces Husband The Day After Their Wedding After He Smashed Her Face Into Cake

A woman ended her relationship the day after she got married after the groom went against her one request and smashed her face into cake.

Writing into Slate’s Dear Prudence, the bride recounted the exact moment she decided she wanted to end her marriage.

"I got married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January," she told the publication.

“I never cared about getting married, but I wasn’t opposed to it. So when my boyfriend proposed in 2020, we decided to go for it.

“We each took on about half the responsibility for organising the wedding, but I think I was pretty reasonable about compromise when he really wanted something."

The anonymous woman explained that she had one “hard-and-fast rule” which was to not rub cake in her face at the reception.

It seems the groom had premeditated the cake attack.

"Instead, he grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as a backup.”

The bride told him the next day that their relationship was over. “Next day I told him we were done."

Many people were quick to tell her that she was overreacting, urging her to give him a second chance.

"(I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there),” the woman explained.

"Everyone is so united and confident in their assurance I am making a terrible mistake that I wonder if they are right."

However, Prudence reassured the bride that she was doing the right thing by listening to her gut and following through.

"Everyone’s sure you’re making a mistake, but they’re not the ones who have to wake up every day with a man whose behaviour massively turns them off. You are. So you only have to listen to yourself," she said.

"I think what he did was a red flag about not respecting you and your wishes—to say nothing of the physical aggression—but even if it wasn’t, the fact that you really didn’t like it is enough.

"Make a mental note about which of your loved ones don’t seem to value your happiness, and continue with your divorce."

