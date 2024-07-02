Mount Fuji Introduces Climbing Fees To Combat Over-Tourism

Tourists looking to climb the popular Yoshida Trail will now have to pay 2,000 yen (around $18), with a limit of 4,000 climbers a day due to complaints of overcrowded trails and a rise in pollution during in the 2023 climbing season.

The move comes after authorities shut down a popular Mount Fuji photo spot after the constant swarms of tourists became a traffic hazard.

Japan has become a prime tourist destination due to the yen’s collapse to a 38-year low and a rise in post-pandemic travel.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, over 14.5 million people arrived in the country in the first five months of 2024, an increase of 70 per cent on the same period last year.

Mount Fuji isn’t the only tourist hotspot looking to alleviate the effects of the influx of travellers, with a number of businesses and attractions contemplating price increases.

Himeji Castle in Hyogo is currently considering increasing the 1,000 yen admission fee to 4,000 yen for international visitors, while decreasing it for locals.

Many restaurants in tourist areas are also raising prices due to the increased foot traffic and having to hire English-speaking workers.