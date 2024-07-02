This Is Why You Might Have A More Recognisable Face Than Other People

This new concept was first introduced on TikTok by user Evie Barenberg, who shared the story of how she first learnt of the term ‘cousin face’ at a party.

She met a friend of a friend and remarked how this person looked familiar, to which the person replied “Oh, that’s because I have cousin face.”

Evie was confused, but the person explained that everyone always says she looks like their cousin or cousin’s cousin – and that meant she had ‘cousin face’.

Evie then realized that she looked familiar to this cousin-faced stranger, to which the stranger replied, ‘You have cousin face too’.

The clip popped off online with over 2 million views and close to 400 thousand likes at time of writing.

Heaps of comments came in from people realizing that they too had the dreaded ‘cousin face’, while many others told Evie that she did in fact look just like their cousin.

So next time someone tries to work out where they know you from at a party, just shut that whole thing down by telling them you have ‘cousin face’.