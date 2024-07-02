The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

This Is Why You Might Have A More Recognisable Face Than Other People

This Is Why You Might Have A More Recognisable Face Than Other People

Do people always think they know you? Do you just have one of those familiar faces? Well, you might have ‘cousin face’.

This new concept was first introduced on TikTok by user Evie Barenberg, who shared the story of how she first learnt of the term ‘cousin face’ at a party.

She met a friend of a friend and remarked how this person looked familiar, to which the person replied “Oh, that’s because I have cousin face.”

Evie was confused, but the person explained that everyone always says she looks like their cousin or cousin’s cousin – and that meant she had ‘cousin face’.

Evie then realized that she looked familiar to this cousin-faced stranger, to which the stranger replied, ‘You have cousin face too’.

The clip popped off online with over 2 million views and close to 400 thousand likes at time of writing.

Heaps of comments came in from people realizing that they too had the dreaded ‘cousin face’, while many others told Evie that she did in fact look just like their cousin.

So next time someone tries to work out where they know you from at a party, just shut that whole thing down by telling them you have ‘cousin face’.

@eviefsb i mean we’re technically all cousins #cousin #newfriends #fypage ♬ original sound - evie barenberg
Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets
NEXT STORY

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Major supermarkets would be broken up if found to be repeatedly price-gouging consumers under a coalition proposal.
Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws
'Smell Training' Helping Fight Against Dementia

'Smell Training' Helping Fight Against Dementia

Whether it's your mum's perfume, grandma's cooking or freshly cut grass, sometimes you catch a whiff of something that really takes you back.
Mount Fuji Introduces Climbing Fees To Combat Over-Tourism

Mount Fuji Introduces Climbing Fees To Combat Over-Tourism

Mount Fuji has introduced a climbing fee and daily visitor caps in response to overcrowding on trails, as Japan continues to grapple with an overabundance of tourists.
Nearly Half Of Aussie Pet Owners Let Their Furry Friends Share Their Bed

Nearly Half Of Aussie Pet Owners Let Their Furry Friends Share Their Bed

A new survey has revealed that 48.7 percent of Aussie pet owners let their furry friends sleep in their beds with them.