News
Cash Making A Comeback As It Makes Us Feel Pain
Australia could be on the cusp of a cash comeback, with researchers finding that the psychological pain of paying with cash can help Aussies save more money.
Missing Doomsday Cult Family Search Led By Cop
In July 2007, four members of a doomsday cult went missing from remote Western Australia, and police have never found them. Now, 17 years later, a former Homicide cop is launching his own, very personal, cold case investigation.
Channel 10 To Stop Airing In Mildura
From midnight, Channel 10 will stop airing in Mildura, as falling advertising revenue and rising costs saw the end of Mildura Digital Television’s operations. The closure highlights a wider problem hitting free-to-air television.
Josh Green On What It's Like Playing In The NBA Finals
Aussie Josh Green has just taken part in his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, who fell short against the Boston Celtics. Josh tells us what it's like to play in one of the most significant sporting events in the world.
Aussie Rowers Hope To Make History At Paris Olympics
Before most of us are awake, the Australian Men’s rowing team is up and ready to train with one goal in mind: Change the course of history and bring home Australia’s first-ever Gold medal in the Men's 8 Rowing at the Paris Olympics.
US Presidential Debate: All The Major Moments Explained
We may still be five months away from the U.S. election, but today, Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in their first presidential debate, leaving Washington and the world in shock.
The Woman Dedicating Her Life To Saving Aussie Wildlife
Australia, meet Judith Hopper, who has dedicated her life to helping injured wombats and flying foxes. And after all these years, she still says the best thing is watching them return to the wild.