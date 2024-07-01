The Project

Cash Making A Comeback As It Makes Us Feel Pain
Australia could be on the cusp of a cash comeback, with researchers finding that the psychological pain of paying with cash can help Aussies save more money.

4 mins

7 mins

Missing Doomsday Cult Family Search Led By Cop

In July 2007, four members of a doomsday cult went missing from remote Western Australia, and police have never found them. Now, 17 years later, a former Homicide cop is launching his own, very personal, cold case investigation.

6 mins

Channel 10 To Stop Airing In Mildura

From midnight, Channel 10 will stop airing in Mildura, as falling advertising revenue and rising costs saw the end of Mildura Digital Television’s operations.  The closure highlights a wider problem hitting free-to-air television.

6 mins

Josh Green On What It's Like Playing In The NBA Finals

Aussie Josh Green has just taken part in his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, who fell short against the Boston Celtics. Josh tells us what it's like to play in one of the most significant sporting events in the world.

5 mins

Aussie Rowers Hope To Make History At Paris Olympics

Before most of us are awake, the Australian Men’s rowing team is up and ready to train with one goal in mind: Change the course of history and bring home Australia’s first-ever Gold medal in the Men's 8 Rowing at the Paris Olympics.

8 mins

US Presidential Debate: All The Major Moments Explained

We may still be five months away from the U.S. election, but today, Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in their first presidential debate, leaving Washington and the world in shock.

6 mins

The Woman Dedicating Her Life To Saving Aussie Wildlife

Australia, meet Judith Hopper, who has dedicated her life to helping injured wombats and flying foxes. And after all these years, she still says the best thing is watching them return to the wild.

7 mins

Demands Grow For Banks To Reimburse Scam Victims

There are growing calls for the Government to take action against scammers and require banks to reimburse victims. Harriet Spring was scammed out of $1.6 million, and tells us how it happened.

2024