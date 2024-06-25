The Project

Pete Helliar reveals why you should ALWAYS respond to text messages
Pete Helliar may be an old friend of the show, but he has bone to pick with Waleed over a few text messages...

Guest Interviews

Austin Butler On How He Transformed From Elvis Into A Badass Bikie

Austin Butler had the whole world swooning when he completely transformed into Elvis Presley, and he sat down with us to share how he turned into a badass bikie for the new film The Bikeriders.

Lehmo On How His Son Laddie Suddenly Became A Comedian

Lehmo is set to take the stage on a comedy cruise with his son Laddie, and they tell us how the seven-year-old son suddenly became a comedian.

Jimeoin On Why Being Tired Is Always A Competition

Jimeoin tells us why being tired is always a competition, especially when you're tired around your wife.

Jelena Dokic Opens Up About Internet Body Shaming

Former Tennis star-turned-pundit Jelena Dokic is on a mission to fight body shaming and is taking on the trolls following her recent weight loss. Jelena joins us to explain why she felt she needed to call out the cruel commentators.

Rita Ora reveals why she loves love so much

Rita Ora's new song 'Ask And You Shall Receive' has been dubbed a romantic summer anthem and she tells us why she loves love so much.

Harry Garside on how confident he is ahead of boxing in the Olympics

Boxer Harry Garside is counting down the days until he gets into the ring at the Olympics, and he tells is how confident he is ahead of going to Paris.

Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell on why everyone loves Despicable Me

There's a whole generation who have grown up with Gru and the Minions, and Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell us why Despicable Me is still loved by all ages.

