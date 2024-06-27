News
The Woman Dedicating Her Life To Saving Aussie Wildlife
Australia, meet Judith Hopper, who has dedicated her life to helping injured wombats and flying foxes. And after all these years, she still says the best thing is watching them return to the wild.
Demands Grow For Banks To Reimburse Scam Victims
There are growing calls for the Government to take action against scammers and require banks to reimburse victims. Harriet Spring was scammed out of $1.6 million, and tells us how it happened.
Aussie Travis Bazzana Set To Be Picked First In MLB Draft
Travis Bazzana could be the first Australian to become a first pick in America's Major League Baseball draft. So, is he ready for the big time? Travis joins us to tell us all about it!
MrBeast‘s Insane Sydney Opera House Giveaway
YouTube sensation MrBeast spent the day at the Sydney Opera House giving away luxury cars to 10 lucky people who have bought his new chocolate bar. Our very own Sam Taunton was at the huge event and told us about it.
Signal Messaging CEO Reveals Why Online Privacy Is Vital
Meredith Whittaker is the President of the non-for-profit encrypted messaging app Signal, which values users' privacy above all else. Meredith tells us why online privacy is so vital, especially when Meta is set to use users' data to train its AI with most having no option of backing out.
Julian Assange's Brother Reveals All About Whistleblowers Release
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to be freed after spending more than a decade as a wanted man after striking a deal with the US government. Gabriel Shipton tells us all about his brother's plea deal.
How Holly Valance Became A Big Power In International Politics
Former actor and singer Holly Valance has quickly risen to a political power player hanging out with Nigel Farage and hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. But, why?