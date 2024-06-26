Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 26 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 26 Jun 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Myf Warhursty as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Signal Messaging CEO Reveals Why Online Privacy Is Vital
Meredith Whittaker is the President of the non-for-profit encrypted messaging app Signal, which values users' privacy above all else. Meredith tells us why online privacy is so vital, especially when Meta is set to use users' data to train its AI with most having no option of backing out.
