Nearly Half Of Aussie Pet Owners Let Their Furry Friends Share Their Bed

A new survey has revealed that 48.7 percent of Aussie pet owners let their furry friends sleep in their beds with them.

The research conducted by Compare the Market found that there has been an increase on the previous year, in which 41.4 per cent of owners shared their beds with their pets.

The survey also unveiled that Gen Z are most likely to have their cats or dogs sleep with them, with 60.9 per cent of Gen Z respondents sharing they share their beds with their furry children.

Baby Boomers were next likely to share their bed with pets with 49.1 per cent, and then Gen X with 47.9 per cent.

Surprisingly, millennials were the least keen to have their poochies or kitties in bed with them, with only 42.2 percent of them doing it.

Adrian Taylor, Compare The Market's Executive General Manager for General Insurance and pet insurance expert said: "It's a 'tail' as old as time and while it's one of the most debatable topics across Aussie households, it appears that half of us really do think pets belong in bed with us.

"While some argue that letting your canine or puss sleep in bed causes health issues, disrupted sleep and arguments between partners, others say it makes them feel safe and loved.

"Regardless, no matter how we look at it, there are some seriously spoiled animals across Australia. We give them the best food that money can buy and we buy them all the treats and toys we can to ensure that they're entertained, but it's important never to forget their health."

