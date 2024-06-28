News
Josh Green On What It's Like Playing In The NBA Finals
Aussie Josh Green has just taken part in his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, who fell short against the Boston Celtics. Josh tells us what it's like to play in one of the most significant sporting events in the world.
Aussie Rowers Hope To Make History At Paris Olympics
Before most of us are awake, the Australian Men’s rowing team is up and ready to train with one goal in mind: Change the course of history and bring home Australia’s first-ever Gold medal in the Men's 8 Rowing at the Paris Olympics.
US Presidential Debate: All The Major Moments Explained
We may still be five months away from the U.S. election, but today, Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in their first presidential debate, leaving Washington and the world in shock.
The Woman Dedicating Her Life To Saving Aussie Wildlife
Australia, meet Judith Hopper, who has dedicated her life to helping injured wombats and flying foxes. And after all these years, she still says the best thing is watching them return to the wild.
Demands Grow For Banks To Reimburse Scam Victims
There are growing calls for the Government to take action against scammers and require banks to reimburse victims. Harriet Spring was scammed out of $1.6 million, and tells us how it happened.
Aussie Travis Bazzana Set To Be Picked First In MLB Draft
Travis Bazzana could be the first Australian to become a first pick in America's Major League Baseball draft. So, is he ready for the big time? Travis joins us to tell us all about it!
MrBeast‘s Insane Sydney Opera House Giveaway
YouTube sensation MrBeast spent the day at the Sydney Opera House giving away luxury cars to 10 lucky people who have bought his new chocolate bar. Our very own Sam Taunton was at the huge event and told us about it.
Signal Messaging CEO Reveals Why Online Privacy Is Vital
Meredith Whittaker is the President of the non-for-profit encrypted messaging app Signal, which values users' privacy above all else. Meredith tells us why online privacy is so vital, especially when Meta is set to use users' data to train its AI with most having no option of backing out.