Guest Interviews
Lizzy Hoo On The Benefits Of Co-Parenting A Dog
Lizzy Hoo is co-parenting her dog, and she told us why this is beneficial in finding out what your ex is up to.
Pete Helliar reveals why you should ALWAYS respond to text messages
Pete Helliar may be an old friend of the show, but he has bone to pick with Waleed over a few text messages...
Austin Butler On How He Transformed From Elvis Into A Badass Bikie
Austin Butler had the whole world swooning when he completely transformed into Elvis Presley, and he sat down with us to share how he turned into a badass bikie for the new film The Bikeriders.
Lehmo On How His Son Laddie Suddenly Became A Comedian
Lehmo is set to take the stage on a comedy cruise with his son Laddie, and they tell us how the seven-year-old son suddenly became a comedian.
Jimeoin On Why Being Tired Is Always A Competition
Jimeoin tells us why being tired is always a competition, especially when you're tired around your wife.
Jelena Dokic Opens Up About Internet Body Shaming
Former Tennis star-turned-pundit Jelena Dokic is on a mission to fight body shaming and is taking on the trolls following her recent weight loss. Jelena joins us to explain why she felt she needed to call out the cruel commentators.
Rita Ora reveals why she loves love so much
Rita Ora's new song 'Ask And You Shall Receive' has been dubbed a romantic summer anthem and she tells us why she loves love so much.