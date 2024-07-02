Epic Images Of Paul Mescal In First Look At Gladiator Ii

The Normal People actor plays Lucius, the youngest son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in the 2000 movie.

The images from the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott, reveal a star-studded cast, including Denzel Washington, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Mescal: “My nose just is kind of Roman. So, it’s useful in this context.

“The nose that I absolutely hated when I was in secondary school – and used to get ribbed for – became very, very useful when Ridley needed somebody to be in Gladiator II.”

In the Vanity Fair interview, Scott admitted that it was the TV show Normal People that Mescal on his radar.

“When I watch anything, I tend to be clocking who’s interesting. It’s just in my DNA,” Scott told Vanity Fair.

“And so, watching a TV show that’s not really my kind of TV show almost four years ago, I said, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

After the pair had met over Zoom, Scott knew that Mescal would be perfect for the role.