The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Epic Images Of Paul Mescal In First Look At Gladiator Ii

Epic Images Of Paul Mescal In First Look At Gladiator Ii

The first images from the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator have been released, revealing Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in a bloody fight scene.

The Normal People actor plays Lucius, the youngest son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in the 2000 movie.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

The images from the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott, reveal a star-studded cast, including Denzel Washington, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Mescal: “My nose just is kind of Roman. So, it’s useful in this context.

“The nose that I absolutely hated when I was in secondary school – and used to get ribbed for – became very, very useful when Ridley needed somebody to be in Gladiator II.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

In the Vanity Fair interview, Scott admitted that it was the TV show Normal People that Mescal on his radar.

“When I watch anything, I tend to be clocking who’s interesting. It’s just in my DNA,” Scott told Vanity Fair.

“And so, watching a TV show that’s not really my kind of TV show almost four years ago, I said, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

After the pair had met over Zoom, Scott knew that Mescal would be perfect for the role.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Greece Introduces Six-Day Work Week As World Tries To Move To Four
NEXT STORY

Greece Introduces Six-Day Work Week As World Tries To Move To Four

Advertisement

Related Articles

Greece Introduces Six-Day Work Week As World Tries To Move To Four

Greece Introduces Six-Day Work Week As World Tries To Move To Four

Greece has gone against the global trend of moving towards a four-day work week, introducing a ‘growth-oriented’ six-day work week.
Matildas To Play Reigning Gold Medallists Canada In Pre-Olympics Friendly

Matildas To Play Reigning Gold Medallists Canada In Pre-Olympics Friendly

The Matildas will play one last friendly match before their Olympic campaign kicks off, taking on reigning Gold medallists Canada.
McDonald's Breakfast Hours Shortened Amid Bird Flu Egg Shortage

McDonald's Breakfast Hours Shortened Amid Bird Flu Egg Shortage

Mass egg shortages have forced McDonald's to change its breakfast hours as farmers across the country battle to stop the spread of bird flu.
US Supreme Court Rules Donald Trump Has Broad Prosecution Immunity

US Supreme Court Rules Donald Trump Has Broad Prosecution Immunity

The US Supreme Court has found that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as US president in a landmark ruling.
Robert Irwin Says ‘You Never Move On’ After Opening Up About His Dad’s Death

Robert Irwin Says ‘You Never Move On’ After Opening Up About His Dad’s Death

Robert Irwin has opened up about losing his father at such a young age and how “you never move on”.