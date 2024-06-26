News
Aussie Travis Bazzana Set To Be Picked First In MLB Draft
Travis Bazzana could be the first Australian to become a first pick in America's Major League Baseball draft. So, is he ready for the big time? Travis joins us to tell us all about it!
MrBeast‘s Insane Sydney Opera House Giveaway
YouTube sensation MrBeast spent the day at the Sydney Opera House giving away luxury cars to 10 lucky people who have bought his new chocolate bar. Our very own Sam Taunton was at the huge event and told us about it.
Signal Messaging CEO Reveals Why Online Privacy Is Vital
Meredith Whittaker is the President of the non-for-profit encrypted messaging app Signal, which values users' privacy above all else. Meredith tells us why online privacy is so vital, especially when Meta is set to use users' data to train its AI with most having no option of backing out.
Julian Assange's Brother Reveals All About Whistleblowers Release
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to be freed after spending more than a decade as a wanted man after striking a deal with the US government. Gabriel Shipton tells us all about his brother's plea deal.
How Holly Valance Became A Big Power In International Politics
Former actor and singer Holly Valance has quickly risen to a political power player hanging out with Nigel Farage and hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. But, why?
Aussies Bring Their Dogs To Work To Cheer Their Colleagues Up
Today is Bring Your Dog To Work Day, and it's all about the benefits of working with our beloved furry friends. But are offices equipped for four-legged coworkers?
What Kids Think They Need To Earn To Live A Good Life
The kids at Bronte Public School are trying to figure out what their dream jobs are and how much they would want to be paid. And their answers are wild...
What It's Like Living With 40 Different Personalities & DID
Many of us have an internal dialogue that guides us through life, but, for some Australians, those voices are more like a crowd, each with their own personality. One of those people is Maggie, who lives with Dissociative Identity Disorder, and says her ‘alters’ have saved her life.