Greece Introduces Six-Day Work Week As World Tries To Move To Four

The change was made with the aim of turbocharging productivity, enraging work unions who have dubbed the move “barbaric.”

Akis Sotiropoulos, an executive committee member of the civil servants union Adedy, told The Guardian the move “makes no sense whatsoever.”

“When almost every other civilised country is enacting a four-day week, Greece decides to go the other way.”

Greece officials say the long work week will only apply to private businesses providing round-the-clock services.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims the program is essential as the country faces the dangers of a decreasing population and scarcity of skilled workers.

“The nucleus of this legislation is worker-friendly, it is deeply growth-oriented, and it brings Greece in line with the rest of Europe,” Mitsotakis said.

Employees will have the option of working an additional two hours a day or an extra eight-hour shift. They will also receive 40 per cent extra pay for their sixth day of work or 115 per cent more if they work on Sundays.

Greeks already work the longest hours in Europe at 39.8 hours a week, while also earning lower wages than the beginning of the country’s financial crisis.